The Benguela Railway in Angola was built by China, but Angola owes almost 5 per cent of its national income to China to service its wider debts. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Poorest nations to pay China US$14 billion to service debts in 2022: report

  • China is the largest single creditor to developing countries after the World Bank, according to research by Fudan University
  • With payments to Chinese creditors exceeding 2 per cent of gross income in eight nations in 2022, the report urges Beijing to do more to support restructuring

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:17pm, 21 Mar, 2022

