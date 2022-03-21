The Benguela Railway in Angola was built by China, but Angola owes almost 5 per cent of its national income to China to service its wider debts. Photo: Xinhua
Poorest nations to pay China US$14 billion to service debts in 2022: report
- China is the largest single creditor to developing countries after the World Bank, according to research by Fudan University
- With payments to Chinese creditors exceeding 2 per cent of gross income in eight nations in 2022, the report urges Beijing to do more to support restructuring
Topic | China-Africa relations
