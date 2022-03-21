Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added to tensions in the EU-China relationship. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine: a year after sanctions, EU-China ties face new ‘defining moment’ on Russia

  • Beijing hit European diplomats, politicians and researchers with travel and business bans in response to sanctions over Xinjiang
  • Relations have worsened since then and a sterner test is to come amid suspicion over Beijing’s positioning in Moscow’s war in Ukraine

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 12:40am, 22 Mar, 2022

