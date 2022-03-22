Beijing has never renounced the use of force to regain control of the island. Photo: AP
Taiwan
Taiwanese now believe Japan is more likely than US to send troops in event of attack from mainland China

  • A poll finds there has been a sharp fall in the numbers who believe Washington would intervene militarily, from 65 per cent in November to 35 per cent today
  • Ukraine ‘had profound effect on public opinion’, says chairman of think tank that carried out the survey

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 3:04pm, 22 Mar, 2022

