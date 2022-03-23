Wreckage from the plane after it crashed into a hillside in southern China. Photo: CNS / AFP
China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735: world leaders express sympathy for crash victims
- Condolences come from around the globe – including both Russia and the US, whose air safety body is helping investigate why the Boeing 737-800 came down
- No survivors have been found yet after the plane plunged to the ground over the southern region of Guangxi
