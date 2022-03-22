Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a regional tour seeking to shore up ties in South Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese foreign minister to visit Nepal after American ‘gift’ strains ties
- Beijing has yet to confirm Wang Yi’s trip but Kathmandu says he will arrive on Friday
- It comes after Nepal’s parliament approved a US development grant that China opposed
Topic | China-India relations
