Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a regional tour seeking to shore up ties in South Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese foreign minister to visit Nepal after American ‘gift’ strains ties

  • Beijing has yet to confirm Wang Yi’s trip but Kathmandu says he will arrive on Friday
  • It comes after Nepal’s parliament approved a US development grant that China opposed

Topic |   China-India relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:12pm, 22 Mar, 2022

