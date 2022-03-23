A man looks at a billboard which reads: ‘We are together with Ukraine’; outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song
Ukraine war is a test and ‘great opportunity’ for China to raise diplomatic profile, says analyst
- The conflict will have a greater geopolitical significance than the 9/11 terror attacks or 2008 global financial crisis, event at Renmin University told
- Professor Li Wei says Beijing is unlikely to stay on the sidelines, and playing a ‘constructive role’ will help boost its global profile and standing
Topic | Ukraine war
A man looks at a billboard which reads: ‘We are together with Ukraine’; outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song