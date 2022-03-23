An expected - but unconfirmed - visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India in coming days would be the first by a senior Chinese government official since soldiers from both sides clashed at their disputed border in June 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China-India border: Chinese foreign minister expected to visit New Delhi, a first since deadly clash in 2020
- With the world at a ‘critical juncture’, Ukraine crisis and imminent BRICS summit expected to be on the agenda when Wang Yi visits India, say experts
- Both countries have taken a similar position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and both have drawn similar criticism from the West
Topic | China-India border dispute
