Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses delegates at an OIC conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses delegates at an OIC conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China vows support for Islamic wisdom in conflict resolution as US retreats from Middle East

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi asserts China’s support for Islamic world in address to OIC conference as ‘special guest’
  • Most Muslim nations have distanced themselves from Western countries that regard China as an enemy, observer notes

Topic |   China-India relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 7:06pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses delegates at an OIC conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses delegates at an OIC conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE