In Egypt, subsidised bread is an essential food for most of the population. Photo: AFP
In Egypt, subsidised bread is an essential food for most of the population. Photo: AFP
Africa
China /  Diplomacy

How war in Ukraine fuels a food crisis in Africa

  • The continent relies heavily on Russian and Ukrainian exports, but Russia’s invasion and resulting sanctions have disrupted supply and pushed up prices
  • Wheat, corn, sunflower oil and fertiliser are among the products affected, along with oil, compounding the impact of political instability and drought

Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:00am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In Egypt, subsidised bread is an essential food for most of the population. Photo: AFP
In Egypt, subsidised bread is an essential food for most of the population. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE