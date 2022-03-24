In Egypt, subsidised bread is an essential food for most of the population. Photo: AFP
How war in Ukraine fuels a food crisis in Africa
- The continent relies heavily on Russian and Ukrainian exports, but Russia’s invasion and resulting sanctions have disrupted supply and pushed up prices
- Wheat, corn, sunflower oil and fertiliser are among the products affected, along with oil, compounding the impact of political instability and drought
