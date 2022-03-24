Chinese flags flutter near containers stacked at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai in January. Photo: Reuters
US reinstates tariff exemptions on some Chinese products
- The move applies to 352 products on which Washington first imposed levies in 2018, when then president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing
- The Biden administration began seeking opinions last October on which of the 549 eligible goods should be excluded
