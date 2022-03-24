Intel’s apology for call to boycott Xinjiang criticised in US Senate hearing

In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. This is one of a growing number of internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where by some estimates 1 million Muslims are detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)