In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. This is one of a growing number of internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where by some estimates 1 million Muslims are detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Intel’s apology for call to boycott Xinjiang criticised in US Senate hearing
- CEO challenged after backtracking on request that partners not use workers or products from Chinese region where Uygurs were allegedly subject to forced labour
- Comments made during hearing about legislation aimed at boosting US’ tech competitiveness, including in semiconductor manufacturing
Topic | Xinjiang
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. This is one of a growing number of internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where by some estimates 1 million Muslims are detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)