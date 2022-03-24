Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol. The baby was born dead, and half an hour later the mother died too. Photo: AP
UN Security Council rejects China-backed Russian humanitarian resolution on Ukraine

  • Resolution on protecting civilians and letting in aid, not mentioning the war, is defeated as Ukraine tables another that specifies Russia must halt aggression
  • Moscow dismisses as ‘political anti-Russian show’ arguments that its invasion caused a humanitarian crisis, with quarter of Ukraine’s people fleeing their homes

Topic |   United Nations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:08pm, 24 Mar, 2022

