Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol. The baby was born dead, and half an hour later the mother died too. Photo: AP
UN Security Council rejects China-backed Russian humanitarian resolution on Ukraine
- Resolution on protecting civilians and letting in aid, not mentioning the war, is defeated as Ukraine tables another that specifies Russia must halt aggression
- Moscow dismisses as ‘political anti-Russian show’ arguments that its invasion caused a humanitarian crisis, with quarter of Ukraine’s people fleeing their homes
