China remains tight-lipped over what Amir Khan Muttaqi (left) and Wang Yi discussed in Kabul on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese foreign minister makes surprise stop in Afghanistan for talks with Taliban leaders
- Wang Yi’s unannounced trip is China’s highest-level visit to the country since the Taliban took over in August
- Beijing will host a meeting of foreign ministers representing Afghanistan’s neighbours this month to discuss humanitarian issues under Taliban rule
Topic | Afghanistan
