Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
China /  Diplomacy

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright hailed as trailblazer and champion of human rights, but leaves ‘mixed legacy’ over China

  • The first woman to become America’s top diplomat, who has died at the age 84, was a strong supporter of engagement with Beijing
  • Albright helped defuse the tensions after the 1999 bombing of China’s embassy in Belgrade but her approach has been called into question in recent years

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 10:44pm, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE