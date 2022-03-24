Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright hailed as trailblazer and champion of human rights, but leaves ‘mixed legacy’ over China
- The first woman to become America’s top diplomat, who has died at the age 84, was a strong supporter of engagement with Beijing
- Albright helped defuse the tensions after the 1999 bombing of China’s embassy in Belgrade but her approach has been called into question in recent years
Topic | US-China relations
Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa