Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, said military conflict was “in the interests of no one in the world”. Photo: Xinhua
China says UN Charter is the ‘bottom line’ in relationship with Russia
- There is ‘no forbidden zone for cooperation’ but Beijing follows tenets and principles of the charter, according to Qin Gang, ambassador to the US
- His remarks come as Beijing is under pressure to distance itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine
