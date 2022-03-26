China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and there are concerns it could help Moscow evade sanctions and provide military support. Photo: EPA-EFE
Under pressure from the West on Ukraine, China looks to developing nations
- Chinese foreign minister has been trying to rally support from countries including Algeria, Egypt, Pakistan and Zambia
- Beijing doesn’t want to be pushed to ‘pick a side’ and is not alone in not wanting to make that decision, analyst says
Topic | Ukraine war
China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and there are concerns it could help Moscow evade sanctions and provide military support. Photo: EPA-EFE