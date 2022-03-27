The Russian attack has strengthened Ukraine’s national identity and prompted people to defend their country in different ways, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Ukrainians take on ‘wall of propaganda’ on Chinese social media
- Some are posting in Mandarin on the latest developments in the Russian invasion
- It’s an effort to ‘show people what’s going on’ and to win public support in China
Topic | Ukraine war
