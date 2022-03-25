South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol campaigned on a hard line against North Korea. Photo: Reuters
China’s Xi Jinping plays up close ties with South Korea in Yoon Suk-yeol call
- Chinese president describes the two countries as inseparable partners in conversation with Seoul’s incoming leader
- Yoon is known for a pro-Washington outlook and used anti-Chinese rhetoric in his campaign
Topic | Korean peninsula
