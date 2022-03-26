A pump attendant refuels a car at a Sinopec station in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: China’s Sinopec pauses Russia projects as Beijing wary of sanctions, insiders say

  • The state-run group has suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture, amid mounting sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine
  • A plan to team up with Sibur, Russia’s largest petrochemical producer, on a new gas chemical plant is one of the projects on hold

Reuters

Updated: 12:39am, 26 Mar, 2022

