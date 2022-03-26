The aftermath of an airstrike in Tigray, one of the conflicts afflicting the Horn of Africa. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Can China play the role of peacemaker in the Middle East and Horn of Africa?

  • Beijing has stepped up its diplomatic efforts in both regions, which are vital to its strategic interests and investments
  • The country’s long-standing policy of non-interference has limited its involvement, but some observers say in practice that means it ends up backing whoever is in power

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 Mar, 2022

