A helicopter takes off from the USS Wasp during a recent exercise in the South China Sea with the Philippine navy. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Increased US activity in South China Sea raises risk of conflict, Chinese researchers warn

  • Study by a Beijing think tank says the US has almost doubled the number of exercises involving carrier groups and stepped up other activities
  • Many of the drills, including dozens with US allies, are clearly aimed at China, the report says

Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Mar, 2022

