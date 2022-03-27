Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian gas. Photo: Reuters
Russian gas sales to China ‘will not make up for loss of European markets’ after Ukraine invasion
- Russia currently provides far more gas at a higher price to Europe, according to a leading energy analyst
- But China’s real value is as a source of necessary goods after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow following the attack on its neighbour
Topic | Ukraine war
Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian gas. Photo: Reuters