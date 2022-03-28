A joint military exercise between China and Indonesia last year. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

US rivalry with China in Indo-Pacific ‘needs greater economic focus’

  • Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi says Asean members do not want to take sides but still hope the region can benefit from great power competition
  • Washington needs to balance its security approach with a strong economic agenda for Asia and the Pacific, she adds

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:40pm, 28 Mar, 2022

