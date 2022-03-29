Pro-Russian troops outside the besieged southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Russian troops outside the besieged southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China hammers home its message of US blame for Ukraine war to domestic audience

  • State media publishes multiple commentaries accusing Washington’s Nato ambitions of sparking the conflict
  • Observers noted the difference between Beijing’s domestic rhetoric and its international response to the Ukrainian crisis

Topic |   Ukraine war
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-Russian troops outside the besieged southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Russian troops outside the besieged southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE