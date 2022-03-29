Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwanese admired how Ukraine’s territorial defence forces were protecting Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwan Presidential Handout
As Taiwan prepares to host global democracy meeting, foundation leader says it is ‘example to the world’
- Global assembly of the World Movement for Democracy will be held on the island in October and is expected to draw 400 people, including activists and donors
- ‘Taiwanese admire how Ukraine’s territorial defence forces are playing an important role in protecting their nation through a whole-of-society approach’: Tsai
