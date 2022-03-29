Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shared a video call in which the Ukraine crisis was discussed. Photo: Xinhua
China wants US action not words, as experts wonder if Joe Biden is phoning it in
- Latest call between the American and Chinese presidents continued a pattern in which talks have been followed by US measures countering Beijing
- Rather than moves to repair relations, there has been further use of sanctions and visa restrictions against Chinese firms and officials
Topic | US-China relations
