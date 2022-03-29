Australia can and does cancel visas at the border if a traveller has provided false information, according to the country’s border force. Photo: Reuters
China protests over repatriation of Chinese students from Australia
- Foreign ministry says several students had their visas revoked for not declaring participation in university-organised military training
- The service is mandatory for first-year college students
Topic | China-Australia relations
Australia can and does cancel visas at the border if a traveller has provided false information, according to the country’s border force. Photo: Reuters