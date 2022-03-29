The Taliban has been urged to clamp down on terrorist activity in war-torn Afghanistan. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China hosts Afghanistan talks as neighbours seek to ease concerns over Taliban

  • Region’s countries to gather in Anhui, with Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan facing tensions with new Afghan administration
  • Officials from Russia and the US will also share a forum as they join China and Pakistan for a meeting on the sidelines

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:55pm, 29 Mar, 2022

