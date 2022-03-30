Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi meet in Tunxi, Anhui province on Wednesday. Photo: Russian embassy in China
Russia’s top diplomat briefs Beijing on Ukraine in first China visit since invasion
- Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a ‘thorough exchange of views’ and hit out at ‘counterproductive’ Western sanctions, Moscow says
- Russian foreign minister will attend meetings on Afghanistan before heading to India on a trip that will coincide with those of senior US and British officials
Topic | Ukraine war
