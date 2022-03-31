Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, speaking at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade representative says efforts on a phase-two deal with China have faltered
- ‘We need to turn the page on the old playbook,’ Katherine Tai tells Congress, saying talks to build on the phase-one deal ‘have been unduly difficult’
- ‘China continues to double down on … plans that do not include meaningful reforms that address our concerns, or those of our allies,’ she adds
Topic | US-China trade war
Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, speaking at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg