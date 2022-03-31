A Mariupol resident pushes a wheelbarrow in front of an apartment building destroyed by Russian airstrikes. Photo: Reuters
At China-EU summit, Beijing will be reminded its support for Russian war in Ukraine comes at a cost

  • EU leaders doubt they can force Beijing to ‘publicly alter their stance’, but there will be warnings about aiding Moscow any further
  • The all-day summit will see European officials address Premier Li Keqiang in the morning and President Xi Jinping in the afternoon

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 10:03am, 31 Mar, 2022

