The top US diplomat in Taipei says Beijing’s “provocative military activities” near the island are destabilising and undermine regional peace and stability. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
The top US diplomat in Taipei says Beijing’s “provocative military activities” near the island are destabilising and undermine regional peace and stability. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US calls Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan ‘a threat to all democracies’

  • Washington’s top diplomat in Taipei says mainland China’s ‘increasingly aggressive behaviour’ is nowhere more evident than in relation to the island
  • Sandra Oudkirk also says the United States remains committed to helping Taiwan ‘maintain its ability to deter aggression and to defend itself’

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:13pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The top US diplomat in Taipei says Beijing’s “provocative military activities” near the island are destabilising and undermine regional peace and stability. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
The top US diplomat in Taipei says Beijing’s “provocative military activities” near the island are destabilising and undermine regional peace and stability. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
READ FULL ARTICLE