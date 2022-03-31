A police officer from China trains Solomon Islands officers. The two nations have agreed to a wide-ranging security pact. Photo: AFP
China and Solomon Islands agree wide-ranging security deal
- The contentious agreement is now awaiting their foreign ministers’ signatures
- Western allies fear it could give Beijing its first military foothold in the South Pacific
Topic | Pacific nations
A police officer from China trains Solomon Islands officers. The two nations have agreed to a wide-ranging security pact. Photo: AFP