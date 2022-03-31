A police officer from China trains Solomon Islands officers. The two nations have agreed to a wide-ranging security pact. Photo: AFP
A police officer from China trains Solomon Islands officers. The two nations have agreed to a wide-ranging security pact. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China and Solomon Islands agree wide-ranging security deal

  • The contentious agreement is now awaiting their foreign ministers’ signatures
  • Western allies fear it could give Beijing its first military foothold in the South Pacific

Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:18pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer from China trains Solomon Islands officers. The two nations have agreed to a wide-ranging security pact. Photo: AFP
A police officer from China trains Solomon Islands officers. The two nations have agreed to a wide-ranging security pact. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE