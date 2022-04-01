Construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project in El Chaco, Ecuador, in 2015. The dam is both a symbol of China’s increased presence in Latin America, and the hidden costs US officials claim come with involvement with Chinese-financed infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
China is outmanoeuvring US in Latin America and the Caribbean, senators are warned

  • ‘China has a plan. We don’t have a plan,’ Senator Edward Markey says
  • In the past two decades, Beijing has invested more than $US160 billion in the area and now counts 20 of the region’s nations as Bridge and Road Initiative members

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:13am, 1 Apr, 2022

