US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Joe Biden’s trade agenda in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push Washington’s trade envoy to bring market access into Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy
- President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework aims to improve environmental and labour standards
- Indo-Pacific nations ‘are crying out for free trade negotiations with us’, said one senator
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Joe Biden’s trade agenda in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters