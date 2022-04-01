Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong during his visit to the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore PM walks fine line on China-US relations in Ukraine remarks
- Chinese observers detect a cautious approach from Lee Hsien Loong during his visit to Washington as he seeks to balance the two powers
- But his comments on Taiwan were ‘not appropriate’ and will do nothing to ease cross-Strait tensions, an analyst said
Topic | Ukraine war
