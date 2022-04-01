Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, stands with Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban’s caretaker government, in Kabul on March 24, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China hints at recognising Taliban as legitimate Afghanistan government ‘when conditions are ripe’
- After two-day meeting, Wang Yi says ‘Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community and should not become a failed country’
- Beijing has yet to declare recognition of the Taliban, but it is among the first nations to establish communication with the resurgent group
