Bumla Pass in the disputed Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Will China’s hopes of a Modi visit hit a BRICS wall?

  • Wang Yi’s New Delhi visit raises speculation the Indian prime minister might attend developing nations’ summit in Beijing, along with Russia
  • But while the Asian powers share a common stance on the war in Ukraine their bitter border disputes make renormalisation of ties difficult, experts say

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:00am, 2 Apr, 2022

