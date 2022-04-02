“This is not a European affair. This is a global affair,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference in Brussels following an online EU-China summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU summit: ‘cooperation’ on Ukraine but Beijing won’t commit to pressing Russia
- ‘We exchanged very clearly opposing views,’ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says
- President Xi Jinping says China ‘supports the EU playing a leading role’ in talks, and also supports dialogue ‘between Europe, Russia, the United States and Nato’
Topic | Ukraine
