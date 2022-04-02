Rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage from the China Eastern flight crash site on March 25. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China Eastern crash: US transport safety board helping download voice record from plane cockpit
- Beijing’s decision to send a key piece of evidence to Washington shows the urgency of the investigation into the deadly aviation disaster
- A team of three US investigators has also left for China to assist in the crash probe
