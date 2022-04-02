Xi warned the people around the world could suffer as a result of the conflict. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping warns it could take decades to repair economic damage caused by Ukraine crisis

  • Xi urges EU leaders not to ‘tie the world’ to the conflict and warns that spillover effects could set back decades of international cooperation
  • European leaders urged Beijing not to ‘interfere’ with sanctions on Russia and said ‘clearly opposing’ views on the conflict were expressed

Topic |   China-EU relations
Teddy Ng
Updated: 1:16pm, 2 Apr, 2022

