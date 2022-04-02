Xi warned the people around the world could suffer as a result of the conflict. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping warns it could take decades to repair economic damage caused by Ukraine crisis
- Xi urges EU leaders not to ‘tie the world’ to the conflict and warns that spillover effects could set back decades of international cooperation
- European leaders urged Beijing not to ‘interfere’ with sanctions on Russia and said ‘clearly opposing’ views on the conflict were expressed
Topic | China-EU relations
