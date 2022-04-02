Beijing opposes a role for Taiwan at the WHO and other international bodies. Photo: AFP
US discusses ‘opportunities’ for Taiwan to take part in WHO meeting
- The island is excluded from most international organisations because of objections from Beijing, which views it as its own territory
- Washington said the discussions included Taipei’s possible participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly meeting next month
