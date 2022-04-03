Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are trained by China Police Liaison Team officers in unarmed combat skills, advanced use of long equipment and crowd control. Photo: RSIPF
News of China’s security pact with Solomon Islands generates suspicion, offence and backtrack
- A draft agreement between China and the Solomons signed on Thursday intends to address the islands’ ‘soft and hard domestic threats’, says Honiara
- In response to criticism and scepticism, Solomons PM says agreement does not invite Beijing to establish a military base
