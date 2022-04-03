The Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine in Congo. Photo: Reuters
The Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine in Congo. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese firm regains control of DR Congo copper mine after agreeing to reach solution with government over royalty disputes

  • China Molybdenum had its operations at the massive Tenke Fungurume mine suspended after it was accused of not declaring thousands of tonnes of reserves
  • The government has now lifted the suspension after an agreement that should pave the way for it to receive higher payments in future

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:40pm, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine in Congo. Photo: Reuters
The Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine in Congo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE