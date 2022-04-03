The Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine in Congo. Photo: Reuters
Chinese firm regains control of DR Congo copper mine after agreeing to reach solution with government over royalty disputes
- China Molybdenum had its operations at the massive Tenke Fungurume mine suspended after it was accused of not declaring thousands of tonnes of reserves
- The government has now lifted the suspension after an agreement that should pave the way for it to receive higher payments in future
Topic | China-Africa relations
The Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine in Congo. Photo: Reuters