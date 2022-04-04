Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin in Tunxi, east China’s Anhui Province, on April 3, 2022. A question mark hangs over the future of the relationship once Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte steps down. Photo: Xinhua
In lead-up to Philippine election, Beijing warns Manila to avoid ‘disturbances’ upsetting its China policy

  • During meeting of foreign ministers, China’s Wang Yi says it is crucial their relations are not damaged for the sake of stability in the South China Sea
  • Presidents Xi and Duterte are set to speak this week as Philippines takes part in its biggest joint military exercise with US troops in seven years

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:30pm, 4 Apr, 2022

