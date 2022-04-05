Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visiting Bucha on Monday, where mass killings of civilians occurred during the occupation by Russian troops. Photo: President Of Ukraine/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visiting Bucha on Monday, where mass killings of civilians occurred during the occupation by Russian troops. Photo: President Of Ukraine/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine war: China again assures Ukraine that Beijing supports peace talks

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for a second time since the Russian invasion
  • The call, which includes Beijing’s thanks for keeping Chinese civilians safe, comes as international outrage grows over possible Russian war crimes in Bucha

Topic |   Ukraine war
Joshua Cartwright
Joshua Cartwright in Washington

Updated: 5:14am, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visiting Bucha on Monday, where mass killings of civilians occurred during the occupation by Russian troops. Photo: President Of Ukraine/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visiting Bucha on Monday, where mass killings of civilians occurred during the occupation by Russian troops. Photo: President Of Ukraine/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE