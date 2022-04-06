The UN Security Council was meeting to discuss alleged war crimes in Bucha, near Kyiv. Photo: AP
China unlikely to be Ukraine’s security guarantor, diplomatic observers say
- Ukraine has urged China to do more to halt the war, and President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for it to join the security guarantors for any deal with Russia
- But experts doubt that Beijing would give a guarantee, and question whether such an assurance would be meaningful
Topic | Ukraine war
