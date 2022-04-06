The UN Security Council was meeting to discuss alleged war crimes in Bucha, near Kyiv. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China unlikely to be Ukraine’s security guarantor, diplomatic observers say

  • Ukraine has urged China to do more to halt the war, and President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for it to join the security guarantors for any deal with Russia
  • But experts doubt that Beijing would give a guarantee, and question whether such an assurance would be meaningful

Topic |   Ukraine war
Teddy NgShi Jiangtao
Teddy Ng and Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 5:15am, 6 Apr, 2022

