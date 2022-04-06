Beijing’s envoy to the UN has given China’s first official response to the alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s envoy to the UN has given China’s first official response to the alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China calls for facts on ‘disturbing’ Bucha deaths in Ukraine war

  • Beijing’s envoy to the UN Zhang Jun gives China’s first official reaction to reports and images of alleged war crimes by Russian troops
  • He also tells Security Council meeting that all parties should exercise restraint and avoid ‘groundless’ accusations

Topic |   Ukraine war
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 1:00pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s envoy to the UN has given China’s first official response to the alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s envoy to the UN has given China’s first official response to the alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE