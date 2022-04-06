Beijing’s envoy to the UN has given China’s first official response to the alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Photo: AFP
China calls for facts on ‘disturbing’ Bucha deaths in Ukraine war
- Beijing’s envoy to the UN Zhang Jun gives China’s first official reaction to reports and images of alleged war crimes by Russian troops
- He also tells Security Council meeting that all parties should exercise restraint and avoid ‘groundless’ accusations
Topic | Ukraine war
