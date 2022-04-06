The China National Nuclear Corporation has said it will finance 85 per cent of Argentina’s nuclear power plant. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged to fully fund Argentina’s US$8.3 billion nuclear plant as debt tightens

  • Agreement signed in February has Buenos Aires picking up 15 per cent of the bill for the new facility
  • But an IMF deal requiring the country to tighten its belt has prompted a request to Beijing for funding help

Updated: 2:56pm, 6 Apr, 2022

