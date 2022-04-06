Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told her Chinese counterpart that all countries should denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP
Canada says world is watching China’s Ukraine stance, but receives warning about Taiwan
- First phone call between Wang Yi and Melanie Joly, the Chinese and Canadian foreign ministers, since releases of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou and the ‘two Michaels’
- Chinese statement urges Canada not to ‘allow external disturbances to affect ties’
Topic | Huawei
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told her Chinese counterpart that all countries should denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP